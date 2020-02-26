Most major crimes — including murders, robberies and assaults — decreased in 2019, according to information released by Temple Police Department on Wednesday.
Violent crimes dropped by 16 percent, according to a news release.
Six murders were documented in 2019, compared to a record 14 in 2018. There were 69 sexual assaults in 2018, which dropped to 51 in 2019. In 2018, 55 robberies were documented, which dropped to 38 in 2019.
A total of 107 aggravated assaults in 2019 compared to 103 in 2018.
Total crime was down 12 percent in 2019, the release said.
“Safety and security are vital to any growing community, and I am proud of the strides Temple Police Department has made in decreasing our total crime rate,” City Manager Brynn Myers said Wednesday. “As we continue to put more city resources into public safety, I hope we can build on this success moving into the future.”
Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin credited dedicated officers for their pursuit of crime.
“With the growth that our city is currently experiencing, the fact that we saw a decrease in total crime speaks to the hard work and dedication of our members, and the support and assistance from our community,” Tobin said. “It is encouraging to see their hard work pay off and we will continue our efforts to drive these numbers even lower in the coming year.”
Total property crimes decreased by 12 percent.
The number of building burglaries was 203 in 2018 and dropped to 103 in 2019. Larceny cases dropped from 1,438 to 1,289.
Increases were reported in residential thefts and vehicle burglaries, which increased by 4 and 5 percent, respectively. The department continues to remind residents to lock their doors and secure their property, spokesman Cody Weems said.
“Not all crime can be prevented, but there are measures you can take to reduce your risk of becoming a victim,” Tobin said. “Lock your doors, remove valuables from your vehicle and don’t leave spare keys in places where they’re easily accessible. Be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious activity.”
The department responded in 2019 to a total of 1,937 reports of violent and property crime in 2019, down 12 percent from the 2,210 calls received in 2018.
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.