A Cameron man was sentenced to two years in a state jail and was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to multiple victims, a Milam County judge ruled.
Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67, was sentenced by Judge John W. Youngblood during a hearing at the 20th District Court Thursday. Kirk pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery of a financial instrument in September 2021, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s Office.
Youngblood also included the provision that Mr. Kirk will be eligible for shock probation after 180 days in a state jail. Shock probation allows a judge to temporarily return a defendant to jail before community supervision is ordered.
Hal Dumas, special ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association investigated the crimes. Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey prosecuted the cases.