Six Temple homes were threatened by a grass fire before it was extinguished Monday.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at about 11:07 a.m. near the intersection of Ridgeview and Kendra drives. When firefighters arrived four minutes later, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the backyards of the six homes. Two homes were immediately threatened by fire, according to a news release.
Firefighters immediately began attacking the blaze and protected the threatened homes: 814 Kendra Drive, 820 Kendra Drive, 826 Kendra Drive, 815 Ridgeview Drive, 819 Ridgeview Drive and 825 Ridgeview Drive. The backyards, fences and other items near the homes were all damaged by the fire. The home at 819 Ridgeview Drive also had some minor fire and smoke damage.
No residents or fire personnel were injured.
The fire started in the backyard of the 820 Kendra, where the improper disposal of fireplace ashes started the blaze. The fire was reported under control at 11:24 a.m.
Temple Police and Temple EMS also assisted at the scene.