The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting at a residence, a news release said.
At around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend. Once on scene, they determined a residence was shot at.
No injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been identified at this time.
This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.