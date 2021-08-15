The newly formed CEO Youth League, founded by Tony Johnson of Temple to help youngsters learn business skills, held a vendors day Saturday in the vacant lot at 309 E. Ave. A.
Johnson, who has experience in real estate and other business ventures, said the league has 32 members. For the past year he’s been teaching them about business, stocks and investing, things he said they don’t usually learn at an early age. Now he said he wants to reinforce that teaching through hands-on events.
For the vendors day, the league members and supporting adults were set up like a farmer’s market, with tables spread with their wares. This required them to learn about sales and dealing with customers, he said.
“They’re learning ’bout business as they do this exercise,” he said.
“We’ve been doing inside teaching,” he said. “I wanted this to be a more active exercise, where they can be moving around and learning business at the same time.”
Their booths offered clothing, books, jewelry and other wares.
“We’ve been getting a garage sale-type of crowd,” he said about an hour into the 4-8 p.m. event. “We’re already making some money.”
He introduced Dave Jefferson of Temple, who has been helping him with the league.
“I’m on the same page with what he’s trying to do, teaching them something that they are not being taught, so when they are older they’ll go in the right direction,” Jefferson said. “I always talk to kids, point them in the right direction.”
Kesah Collier of Austin, owner of Kreative Treats, was another adult participating in the vendors day.
“We sell cupcakes, twisted fruit drinks and more,” she said.
On the other half of the table, Sariah Mathis, 11, was doing acrylic art painting.
Collier described Sariah’s paintings as cultural art work, and said she started doing art at school about a year ago.
“Now she does free style art,” Collier said. “She’s already sold one.”
The girl’s medium-size canvas works were marked at $20. Collier said her small canvases are $10.
“She also does free-style sketches for $5,” she said.
For those, the customer can pick a picture on a cell phone, she said. Sariah also does portraits.
Collier makes a lot of festivals with Kreative Treats, she said. Her cupcakes normally sell for $7 but were marked down to $4. Her fruit drinks were $2.
“We will be adding hot food next month,” she said.
At another booth, sisters Brianna Rivers, 14, and Maya Rivers, 12, sold necklaces, earrings and bracelets.
“We have some CDs and shoes,” Brianna said. “We’re just learning how to do business.
They had sold some earrings and shoes, she said.
Their uncle, Darvis Marshall, said the girls were learning about sales. Asked what she had learned, Brianna said that whenever someone wanted something, she was learning how to bargain with them.
Four children were taking care of another booth: London Mathis, 7; Shaun Marshall, 11; Brayden Marshall, 10; and Jayden Mathis, 13. Jaden said they were offering pants and other clothing and that they had sold some. He said he likes the CEO Youth League.
Summer Garner of Belton was another adult helping to support the youth league’s vendor day. She’s been running a snow cone business for eight years, she said.
“Everybody who wants parties done, they call me,” she said. “I make my own flavors.”
She also does hot chocolate and little snacks, she said.
“I fit the season,” she said.