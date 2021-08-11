The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to eligible adults 60 and older at distribution events in Killeen Thursday and in September.
The distributions will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and Sept. 9 at Southside Church of Christ, 1505 Trimmier Road in Killeen.
The food bank also needs volunteers to assist with a drive-through distribution set at Temple College on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the college parking lot at 2600 S. First St.
At the distributions, attendees will receive food boxes weighing approximately 30 pounds that include cheese, milk, canned goods, cereal, rice/pasta, and more, according to a news release.
The distributions are designed as drive-through events, but there will be a separate line for those arriving on foot, by bus, or on a bicycle. It is recommended that attendees without vehicles bring containers in which they can carry the food, as it will be boxed and may be difficult to carry
The distributions are part of the Food Bank’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides each participating low-income senior age 60 or older with a free monthly groceries.
To qualify for these food distributions, recipients must be at least 60 years of age and provide identification that includes date of birth. They must also meet these income guidelines:
• A limit of $1,396 per month for a household of 1
• A limit of $1,888 per month for a household of 2
Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions can visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans in need can access food through a network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout the region. Click on “Find Food Now” on the food bank site. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, call them to confirm their hours of operation since they can change rapidly. You can call 2-1-1 for the latest information.
The food bank said it has seen the need for its services skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic. Online donations are accepted at centraltexasfoodbank.org.