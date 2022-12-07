Christopher Wayne Johnson was a young man who dealt with so much pain in his life but turned that experience around to help others once he was given a chance.
That is the story his adoptive father, Gary Johnson, is telling now, less than two weeks after Chris died in a crash on Thanksgiving Day.
Temple Police were dispatched at 9:03 p.m. Thanksgiving Day to the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard where a motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Chris, 19, was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.
Gary Johnson now wants people to know more about his son, who he adopted in 2017, that overcame many issues with his biological family and the various state systems.
For Gary, Chris was as real a son as any biological child could be and he treated him no different.
“When I first received Chris, because I fostered him for a while because they wanted to do a trial, I knew right away that I didn’t need a trial,” Gary said. “Chris and I connected immediately, to the point where I was already telling people, ‘Look, I know he had a biological family but there is no way he was anybody else’s kid but my own.”
Gary said that his son originally came to him at the age of 13.
Chris suffered from a form of post traumatic stress disorder stemming from his biological families and the conditions he endured, Gary Johnson said.
Despite all this pain, Gary said his son opened up with him and started to smile and enjoy his life after being first fostered, then adopted.
“His story really is about endurance and perseverance,” Gary said. “As soon as I got him, he immediately lit up. I was told he would never smile, he would never open up and he was this and he was that.”
Gary said that he has 30 years of coaching soccer experience, including internationally, along with other youth work.
While Chris never played, Gary said that he came along with him all around the world.
“All the kids I was working with, and I didn’t know this and they didn’t know this, were always preparing me to receive my Chris,” Gary said.
According to his father, Chris was both extremely smart and very caring of his friends and others that he knew.
Gary said that his son taught himself how to work on electronics, computers, remote control cars, paintball and airsoft guns and vehicles such as his own motorcycle and car.
Riding his motorcycle, Gary said, helped his son feel a sort of independence that helped with some of his issues.
Guns were one of Chris’s passions, with him even being a part of a semi-professional paint ball team at one point.
Gary said his son had plans to become a gunsmith after receiving schooling out of state.
Another thing that Gary only found out after his son’s death was that he planned to put down his motorcycle.
Chris, Gary said, told someone close to him that he planned to fix up the family’s old BMW SUV, which he purchased a few days before his death, in order to fix it up. Once he did, he would put down the motorcycle, which was a source of worry for his father.
Despite how he died, Chris had told a family friend before his death that if he died while riding his motorcycle then that means he went out doing something he loved.
“I never realized his full potential because I didn’t have enough time with him,” Gary said. “I only had him for five and a half years, but it seemed like forever. Now, I have memories and photos but it is just about to kill me.”
Gary said that his son leaves behind his younger brother Luke, who he is also in the process of adopting; his brother Allen Fregia of Houston; his sister Autumn Allred of Seguin; and his aunt Stephanie Hudson of Temple. Chris is also survived by his grandfather, Lloyd Johnson, and his uncle, John Johnson.
“Just when he was finding his way finally, God took him and I have to go, ‘Why?” Gary said. “I have to assume it was because he was finding his way finally and God was not going to let the world hurt him anymore.”
In order to honor his son, Gary said he planned to host a gathering at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vista Community Church in Temple, 7051 Stonehollow Blvd. in Temple.
Gary said this gathering would be more than a recognition of his son’s death, rather serving as a way for those who didn’t know him to understand what kind of person he was.
“I am not calling this a funeral, I am not calling this a memorial, this is his main event,” Gary said. “Because, unless you got to know him, then you only got the service and his story was never told. The world discounted him, the school system discounted him, and the state health department discounted him, and this is me, continuing to stand up for him.”
While Gary acknowledged that adopting a teenager was hard, he said it was rewarding and fulfilling beyond belief.
Gary encouraged those interested in adopting a child to do so just because of all the love that those children have.
“And, if there are those who have considered fostering and adopting, if you want to talk about rewards that is there, but the untapped love that every little kid had in him needs to be released,” Gary said. “And sometimes we can be that person and get that blessing.”