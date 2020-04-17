BELTON — The Sparta Road roundabout in Belton will be closed for five days starting Wednesday, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Romer said the closure is needed to repair the traffic circle’s concrete, described by the spokesman as “spalling.”
“During the repair, some directions within the roundabout will be closed to through traffic,” he said.
Drivers will be able to enter the roundabout from its southern and northern entrances.
Motorists who are driving southward will only be able to use West Sparta Road while northbound travelers will be able to exit onto East Sparta and onto North Commerce Drive.