BELTON — Planning is what City Manager Sam Listi knows best.
His master’s degree from the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs is in the field. He’s a certified planner. And, prior to jumping the Leon River to come to Belton, he helped set up and run the city of Temple’s Planning Department for 15 years.
This month marks Listi’s 20th anniversary as the top administrator in the city of Belton. The City Council hired Listi on March 12, 2001.
“It’s gone fast in some sense, but otherwise I have certainly enjoyed the experience,” Listi said. “I really have been blessed.”
His 20-year tenure as the top administrator here makes him the longest-serving city manager in Belton since at least 1931, according to municipal records. In fact, he is just one of three men who have served as city manager in the past half century.
Listi may be commemorating a notable career anniversary, but he continues to put as much — or even more — effort into leading the city than he did when he was first hired.
“He’s not resting on his laurels. He’s not sitting down there saying, ‘Oh, I got 20 years. I can do what I want,’” said Mayor Wayne Carpenter, who was on the Council when it hired Listi. “I think he’s still trying to improve and make the process better for developers and make the process better for residents.”
‘Sam stood out’
Listi succeeded Jeff Holberg as city manager. Holberg was the top administrator for 19 years between 1981 and 2000.
“Sam stood out for several reasons. Having worked nearby he was very knowledgeable about Belton, but more importantly I felt he shared our vision for the future,” Carpenter said. “He is a planner at heart, and I think Council members agreed we didn’t just want growth, we wanted someone who would plan together with the Council to achieve quality development for our city.”
Belton has changed tremendously during the past two decades. City records show Belton’s population has grown to 22,833 from 14,623 — a 56 percent increase. The 2020 Census could peg the city’s population around 25,000.
“I think a lot of our community growth and the pace it has gone has been very deliberately designed by Sam, who is a planner who knew that in order to do that, we had to do this first, then this can happen third, and this neighborhood, this part of town,” said Marion Grayson, a former mayor and Council member who was an elected official for 16½ years. “We’re lucky to have him in the guiding position.”
‘Everything was steps’
One project Grayson pointed to that, she said, shows how Listi thinks was the Sparta Road extension. The former mayor said Listi knew Belton needed another road to connect Main Street to Loop 121 and open up the northern part of the city to better development.
“He knew that building that, business would come because we would be opening up this whole area and all it would entail to do that,” she said. “The road would bring business. The road would bring connectivity. He knew we had to widen (State Highway) 317 — everything was steps. Before, it was two lanes to get from downtown to North Belton. Now you have five lanes.”
When the North Belton road improvements were completed, Walmart moved from the building that now houses the Central Texas Council of Governments, 2180 N. Main St., to along Sparta Road. Then H-E-B moved from near Sixth Avenue to a larger site across from Sparta Road and along Main Street.
Other businesses — such as Grand Avenue Theaters and restaurants — were built. Even FM 439, also known as Lake Road, started to transition from a residential area to a commercial corridor.
“Just imagine a time 20 years ago before Sparta Road extended east of Commerce (Street),” Listi said. “That opened up that whole retail area in the north.”
‘Future growth’
Still, challenges await Belton — and they are similar to the issues the city has faced since Listi came on board.
Belton continues to grow. The South Loop 121 area alone has had 1,565 homes platted. A 1,775-lot municipal utility district called River Farm is expected to start construction along the Lampasas River later this year once the Legislature creates it.
“We’re going to continue to see strong retail and residential development, and I think retail is coming,” the city manager said, bringing up a goal long desired by the Belton leaders. “I think down south is where you’re probably going to see that.”
The city is at a point where it is beginning to look at capital improvements to support its continued growth, Listi said.
“I think Belton is still in a really good place for future growth and development,” Listi said. “I think the Council’s decisions have put us in that situation, and I think we’ll just continue to head in that direction.”
Balancing needs, wants
Listi’s primary challenge as city manager has been trying to strike a balance between meeting the needs of a growing city while also maintaining the City Council’s desire to keep Belton’s small-town feel.
“We want to grow carefully, but we also want to try to preserve that character because that’s a really special part of Belton,” Listi said. “And as long as we can do that, I think we will continue to maintain that and be an attraction for development and industry, and for people who want to come here.”
One area the city has focused on has been downtown. Two decades ago, city leaders said, downtown Belton was pretty quiet. That changed at the direction of the City Council and Listi executing their wish for a livelier downtown.
“I think downtown is a great example of cooperation between private enterprise and the city to do so many positive things that people enjoy downtown,” Carpenter said. “They want to be part of it now. Twenty years ago that was obviously not the case.”
Other accomplishments under Listi’s leadership include the creation of a hike-and-bike trail that stretches across the entire city; continued development of parks, including expanding Heritage Park; replacing aging infrastructure; extending Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Loop 121; adding a second fire station on Sparta Road; and renovating the Harris Community Center.
‘I’m continuing’
But there’s one thing the 68-year-old has not planned: His retirement. The city manager still enjoys his job.
His contract was overhauled in 2018. Prior to that year, the contract was viewed by Council members as a way to retain him in Belton.
“That guy, he has to do this job every day, all day long, and (Council members) have other jobs, and we come and go,” Grayson said. “Really, he’s the glue who holds our town together.”
The City Council agreed to simplify the city manager contract because it is all but certain Listi will remain in Belton until he decides it is time to retire.
That is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The City Council on Tuesday is expected to consider extending Listi’s contract for another year, spokesman Paul Romer said.
“Everybody always says you’ll know it. It doesn’t feel like it’s quite time yet,” Listi said. “I don’t think I can put a number of years on it just yet, but I’m continuing.”