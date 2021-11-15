Belton Independent School District trustees unanimously approved Jennifer Bailey as the new executive director of communications and community engagement on Monday.
Bailey — who most recently served as Jarrell ISD’s director of communications since January 2019 — holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communications from Texas A&M University and earned her Certification in Public Communication from Texas Christian University.
“Bailey has 15 years of experience in school communications,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. “She has also held communication roles in Georgetown ISD and Leander ISD.”
The district’s new executive director of communications is elated for her new role, and is prepared to support Belton ISD with communication needs.
“I’m so proud to be the executive director of communications for this amazing district,” she said during the meeting on Monday. “I was so impressed by the students and staff here tonight. The energy of this community is infectious and I’m privileged to serve it. Thank you.”
Elizabeth Cox previously served as the BISD executive director of communications and community engagement.
The board is also planning to hire a new chief financial officer. The board did not have a recommendation for a new hire on Monday.
Jennifer Land served as BISD’s chief financial officer from 2017 until August, when she hired for a similar assignment at Pflugerville ISD.