BELTON — Three Republican candidates for Texas attorney general made pit stops in Belton on Monday for a forum hosted by the Central Texas Republican Women.
Nearly 100 area voters were in attendance at The Gin at Nolan Creek.
During the forum, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former U.S. Rep. Louie B. Gohmert Jr., R-Tyler, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman — three of the race’s four Republican candidates — addressed why they should be elected the state’s next attorney general.
The group also invited Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is seeking reelection, to the forum but he did not make an appearance.
“It’s great to be back in Bell County … with the candidates that bothered to show up,” Bush said. “As an intelligence officer and as a military official, I’m ready to take this job.”
The Texas land commissioner, who officially announced his candidacy in June, stressed that Paxton should no longer hold an office since he was indicted in 2015 on state securities fraud charges. Paxton has pleaded not guilty to the charges but is also under investigation by the FBI.
“I hate to be the bad guy here, but our top attorney is facing 99 years of maximum criminal sentencing, three felony counts of securities fraud in Houston, is out on criminal bond, and is now facing an FBI investigation into allegations of bribery, corruption and abuse of office,” Bush said.
However, Bush also placed an emphasis on keeping “dangerous liberal progressive ideas” — including the defunding of law enforcement, mask mandates and critical race theory — out of Texas.
“We’ve seen the indoctrination of our children in our public school systems … that are teaching them to resent one another because of their racial or ethnic backgrounds, rather than unite them around the founders and the heroes of our great republic,” he said. “But we’ve done our part at the state Capitol. We’ve said that when it comes to our kids’ education that it should come down to parents, not bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.”
Bush — who also has desires to complete the border wall in Texas, combat human trafficking and tackle voter fraud — emphasized that it is issues like this that led to his candidacy.
“I’m a Cowboys fan and I hate losing against the 49ers … but I also don’t like losing against California in the courthouse,” he said. “(Texas) lost the Obamacare case — a clear-cut constitutional case that’s forcing states to enter into the health care system. And last week, we lost our antitrust case against Facebook who has been abusing their authorities and their powers.”
Like Bush, Guzman understands the importance of the Texas attorney general, and noted how its office is one of the largest within the state’s government.
“There are 4,000 employees and 750 of those are attorneys,” she said. “They have their work spread out over 117 field officers. They handle over 30,000 cases a year. The budget is $1.2 billion per biennium. It’s a big law firm that requires a lawyer to do the job of the attorney general.”
Guzman added how it is time for Texas to have an attorney general who does not look at the position as a mere stepping stone to a higher political office.
“It’s time we have an attorney general … who has the experience as a Texas Supreme Court justice,” she said. “No one running has the experience on the state’s highest court and has seen the thousands of cases that I have seen. I bring in credentials.”
The former Texas Supreme Court justice noted how she is already laying down a framework for her first week if elected to office.
“On day one, I’ll restore integrity to the office,” Guzman said. “On day two, I’m going to restore the staff … and on day three, I’m going to sue Joe Biden for you.”
However, one of her long-term visions — like Bush — includes securing Texas’ border with Mexico.
“Many years ago, my father was murdered by illegal immigrants,” Guzman said. “It was a difficult time for us … but I didn’t become bitter. I knew that I wanted to become a lawyer to make a difference. As attorney general, for the first time in my life, I would have an opportunity to secure that border.”
Unlike his challengers, Gohmert sees his experience within the federal government as a competitive edge.
“I’ve stood up to presidents, to speakers and to lots of different folks,” the East Texas Congressman said. “I have won in court against the largest oil company in the world, and went after a company for fraud in Texas successfully. I know what it is to fight as an underdog and I will fight for Texas. I need your help to save Texas so we can save the union.”
Gohmert, who left his Congressional seat for a chance to become Texas’ next attorney general, wants to see his favorite aspects of government maintained.
“Our system of government is the freest, most opportunistic society has seen in the history of the world,” he said. “But it is at risk. We’ve got to secure our border, and we have got to stop (vaccine and mask) mandates that the state and federal governments have no business bringing.”
As the primary rolls around, Zenia Warren, CTCW’s president, called on her fellow members to not be complacent.
“A lot of people say, ‘Well Bell County has always been red,’ but (Democrats) are slowly putting their foot in the door,” she said. “Educate yourself as Republican women here in Bell County.”
The primary for Texas’ election for attorney general is scheduled for March 1 with a runoff scheduled for May 24.