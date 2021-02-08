The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, is hosting a socially responsible exhibit “closing” reception on Tuesday.
Originally scheduled as an exhibit opening for early January, the center’s staff felt it responsible to push the public event back to allow for safer conditions, according to a news release.
To maintain safe conditions, one-hour blocks limited to 30 people in each hour are scheduled for the event beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. These collections of works will be on exhibit only through Thursday. Private appointments are available upon request by calling and arranging a time.
Internationally renowned artist Kay Griffith’s exhibit, Convergence in the Howard Gallery, is an explosion of color and emotion on canvas, the release said. Each piece is a personal journey using texture to spark an emotional connection to the work. Griffith exhibits her work in galleries all over the world.
Adorning Saulsbury Gallery, Lori Lamb’s “A Salute to Caregivers” is a tribute to frontline health care workers. Her sketches and paintings were inspired by images from social media.
“This project put a face on the emotions experienced inside hospitals during the restrictions on access with the pandemic,” Lamb said.
Artists from the Central Texas Art League collaborated to create a collection titled “While in Quarantine.” This body of work is in direct response to the governor’s social distancing and quarantine guidelines during the pandemic. Artists used this time with their talents to create a variety of works while being socially responsible.
In addition to the COVID-19 related exhibits, Florida artist Rio Saress has her work displayed in Carabasi Gallery. Highlighting endangered species, she photographs her subject then creates lifelike acrylic paintings sealed with resin.
The galleries are currently open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Cultural Activities Center in located at 3011 N. Third St., Temple.
To learn more, call 254-773-9926 or visit cacarts.org