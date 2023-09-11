CAMERON — Residents are urged to boil their water after a disruption in service caused by a pipeline leak Monday.
The city said the water break was fixed Monday afternoon, but asked that residents limit water use.
The notice affects all municipal customers.
To ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, customers may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Cameron City Hall at 254-697-6646.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.