Although shelters and warming stations could lead to new COVID-19 cases, Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said residents should still seek services if they cannot shelter in place.
“It is imperative that anyone who is in need of warming or sheltering services seeks those services if they cannot shelter in place,” the county’s top public health official told the Telegram.
However, Robison-Chadwell urged residents to continue following COVID-19 guidance if they must leave their homes.
“The thing people should remember if they have to leave their homes is to mask and social distance if possible,” she told the Telegram. “That said, I would expect — if we see an accompanying bump in (COVID-19) numbers — that it would be in the first week of March.”
Robison-Chadwell’s statement Wednesday came a day following the Bell County Public Health District’s identification of 11 new COVID-19 related deaths.
These fatalities, which brought the COVID-19 death toll to 320 in Bell County, were for a woman in her 90s from Belton, a man in his 40s from Temple, a woman in her 60s from Temple, two women in their 90s from Temple, two men in their 80s from Temple, three men in their 90s from Temple and a woman in her 30s from Bell County.
Bell County has now registered 96 deaths since Feb. 1, according to health district data.
“While we are experiencing unprecedented weather we will update the dashboard with available data as often as we can,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Should an update not be performed it may be due to lack of power or access to data.”
Despite the Bell County Public Health District plans to regularly update its COVID-19 dashboard, Robison-Chadwell noted how Bell County’s latest COVID-19 figures could be underrepresented — a trend she expects to continue through the remainder of this week.
“There has been a reduction in the number of providers currently able to report data and we expect that trend to continue through this week,” she said. “We will not update the incidence rate or active case number information until regular reporting resumes. Between now and then we will update total cases and recoveries as well as death data received.”
Bell County has now totaled 20,042 cumulative cases, and at least 19,259 people have reportedly recovered to date, according to the health district. Testing data did not update on Tuesday, as the health district did not receive new testing numbers from area providers.
Bell vaccinations delayed
On Tuesday, Bell County spokesman James Stafford told the Telegram that its next shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has not left Kalamazoo, Mich. — a delay that will continue until delivery can be ensured.
Stafford said shipments from Pfizer are packaged with dry ice, and need to arrive at its destination within 24 hours in order to maintain the vaccines’ ultra-cold storage.
“We got a notification from Pfizer that they are not going to ship doses until they know that it can get here on time,” he said.
Area school districts
Although most school districts opted to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the week — in response to the region’s inclement weather conditions — many administrators still updated their district’s respective COVID-19 dashboards on Wednesday.
There are 26 active COVID-19 cases within the Belton Independent School District: six at Lake Belton High, five at Belton High, four at Charter Oak Elementary, three at Belton Middle School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
On Wednesday, Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox announced that all campuses will remain closed through Friday.
Two additional infections were attributed to “other departments/buildings.” These 28 cases represent about 0.19 percent of its population, according to Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Killeen ISD, which has closed for the remainder of the week, has confirmed two infections in the last seven days. Both cases were employee infections at an elementary school, according to district data. The district has now totaled 1,540 cases since tracking began in March.
Michael Novotny, Salado ISD’s superintendent, said his district’s last COVID-19 case was reported on Friday.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday,” Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Temple ISD last updated its seven-day COVID-19 report Feb. 11. The update, which tracked cases logged between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11, showed six cases: two at Temple High, two at Lamar Middle School, one at Cater Elementary and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.