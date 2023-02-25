BELTON — Texas-based authors spoke and a volunteer was honored Saturday at the 18th annual Book and Author luncheon and fundraiser at the Belton Church of Christ welcome center.
The fundraiser — sponsored by Friends of the Belton Public Library board — provides financial assistance to the city’s Lena Armstrong Public Library. The group buys and donates books to the library, and provides funds for new technology, children’s activities and anything else the library may not be able to afford.
“Everyone should be reading,” Juanita Smith, vice president of the board, said. “Reading is a lifelong hobby. If we can help younger generations to fall in love with reading by supporting the library, we are more than happy to. That’s what we do.”
The luncheon invited three distinguished Texas authors to speak about their books, themselves, and raise money. Smith believes it is important to support local authors so the community can have the opportunity to form personal connections with them.
Featured authors were T.K. Lukas, award-winning author of “Orphan Moon”; Michael Donahue, chairman of the art department at Temple College, artist, author of “Where the Rivers Ran Red” and specialist on the Battle of Little Bighorn and Custer’s last stand; and R.E. Burke, a retired local pediatrician and author of “Buddy the Globetrotter.”
“I think reading is so critical to growth,” Alice Wilkins, former president of the board, said. “My mother told me as a child, ‘If you can read, you can go anywhere in the world.’”
Wilkins said engaging with the authors will hopefully ignite a passion for reading and philanthropy to maintain a positive infrastructure for young readers.
“My mother was involved with literacy programs and that got me involved,” Wilkins said. “I know some of the struggles and effort required to keep the art alive. I taught my son at an early age to love reading and that’s where it all starts. We need these programs.”
As technology evolves and gives readers alternate access to books, libraries have to catch up and modernize in many ways. One aspect the fundraiser will support is the Lena Armstrong Library’s goal to introduce new technology for their patrons to access and engage with books and information.
Smith said Kim Kroll, library director, works diligently to come up with new activities and programs for children that vary from electronic to hands-on. Kroll received special recognition for recently being awarded the 2022 Achievement of Excellence Award.
With that honor, the Lena Armstrong library is now in the top 15% of all public libraries in Texas.
“Since people are turning to technology and away from libraries, we want to make the library atmosphere more inviting and accessible,” Smith said. “That can be in remodeling or upgrading things. We want kids to learn to read and enjoy reading and have nice places to access books so they keep coming back.”
Another form of special recognition came in the form of the ‘Friend of the Friends’ award. This year’s recipient was Mike Anderson, former member of the board and current volunteer.
“You can only be on the board for so long but ever since leaving last year Mike has volunteered for us,” Smith said. “He has done so much for us and is more than deserving of this award. He understands the importance of what we do and loves being a part of it.”
In his acceptance speech, Anderson shared a story about how his family, having just moved to the area, went to the Lena Armstrong library for the first time.
“I remember Lena Armstrong making us feel so welcomed…and to this day the staff still do,” Anderson said. “Libraries are such a wonderful and special place. They’ve become more than a place to check out books…they’re a place to do things and get involved. Please keep going to them. There’s a lot happening there.”
Wilkins told the Telegram that the beauty and importance of reading can be found in a few sentences of a poem called “The Reading Mother” by Strickland Gillian.
“You may have tangible wealth untold; caskets of jewels and coffers of gold,” Wilkins recounted.
“Richer than I you can never be — I had a Mother who read to me.”