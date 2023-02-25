Book and Author Luncheon

Guests examine silent auction items to bid on Saturday at the annual book and author luncheon in the Belton Church of Christ welcome center, sponsored by Friends of the Belton Public Library board.

 Dominic Gonzalez/Telegram

BELTON — Texas-based authors spoke and a volunteer was honored Saturday at the 18th annual Book and Author luncheon and fundraiser at the Belton Church of Christ welcome center.