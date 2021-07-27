Temple police officers will participate in a Special Olympic Texas fundraiser Thursday evening in which officers will serve as waiters and waitresses.
The event will be from 5-9 p.m. Thursday at Texas Roadhouse, 624 N. General Bruce Dr.
“The Temple Police Department has supported Special Olympics of Texas for several years now, and we are grateful another opportunity to partner with our community to support such a great cause,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement.
T-shirts will also be available for purchase. All proceeds from T-shirt sales will also go towards the Special Olympics of Texas.
Temple officers last participated in the Tip-A-Cop event in October 2019, prior to COVID-19 restrictions, where $2,800 were raised for Special Olympics Texas.