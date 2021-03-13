In Bell County, physicians tout how far the ability to deal with COVID-19 has come in just a year since the virus was declared a pandemic.
Even so, a health debate continues about the virus, but that may not necessarily be a bad thing as people can make their own choices about at least three currently approved vaccines and other treatments.
Vaccines that experts and pundits said would take extensive time have been produced and distributed within a year.
“All of us in medicine are just amazed at how well all the vaccines work,” Dr. Tresa McNeal, an internal medicine hospitalist physician at Baylor Scott & White, said. “All of them are 100 percent effective in preventing death and hospitalization” since the Phase 3 trials started last fall.
McNeal noted that COVID-19 deaths in Texas just passed the 45,000 total, and noted that the flu in the United States any given year typically causes 40,000-60,000 deaths. Just this week, the Bell County Health District said the county had passed the 400 mark in coronavirus-related fatalities.
She thinks the vaccines are what is turning the tide for our community, McNeal said — “that, as well as continuing the masking.”
Medical experts are seeing a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel in health care, but are still proceeding with caution, McNeal said.
Words of caution
Some words of caution came from Dr. Shelley G. Cole, a local obstetrician-gynecologist who has been a part of America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that has different and political views on the coronavirus.
Speaking to a Central Texas Tea Party meeting in the Harris Community Center on March 6, Cole said she could not recommend taking a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cole told her audience, “You know how many people have no symptoms when they get COVID? Eighty-one percent.”
In her clinical work, Cole and her associates do wellness, hormone therapy and coronavirus care, she said. A study of 682 coronavirus patients showed that 98.5 percent of those taking hydroxychloroquine had no symptoms. What the drug does, she said, is push zinc into the cell.
“Zinc actually kills the virus,” she said.
Vaccine concerns ‘normal’
Concern with vaccines “is very normal with anything that’s new,” McNeal said. “As a population, we’re going to have different opinions about it.”
Medical staff at Baylor Scott & White have watched some very bad things happen to patients with COVID-19 firsthand, McNeal said, noting that doctors there, knowing the science behind the vaccines, were among the first to step up to take them.
As far as people questioning it, McNeal said there is no significant risk seen from vaccines other than arm soreness, maybe some fever and some fatigue. She said she would love to see 70-75 percent of the population taking vaccines because that does give us the best chance to control COVID-19.
While current concerns include variants in the virus, McNeal said, “Those variants develop only when the virus is multiplying in more and more people. And so if we’re able to vaccinate while the COVID numbers are down in our community and really hit it hard, we would hope … to prevent another surge from happening.”
Cole said providing coronavirus care has been a life-changing experience, and she wanted to explain “why medicine is off in a ditch.”
It goes back to the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act, she said, passed as an incentive to research. So the U.S. government decided to let hospitals and universities get patents on their inventions, she said.
“That’s government money going to private universities and hospitals,” Cole said. “When research is based on a financial gain, it destroys the foundation of science.”
“So everything since 1980 is flawed,” she claimed. “There are a lot of good people in medicine, but it is a perverse system.”
Another touch was the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, she said. Because there was “too much liability,” this act gave total liability protection to vaccine makers.
“Who is watching out for us?” she asked, and went down the list: Universities? Hospitals? Regulatory agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control?
The CDC owns 56 vaccine patents, Cole said, and 40 percent of its $1.5 billion budget is vaccine-related.
Local results
McNeal touted local results, saying, “In our own nursing facilities in the area, the rate of new hospitalizations went down dramatically after there was a big push” as nursing home residents were among the first to get the vaccines. She didn’t think numbers had been tabulated yet. “I would call it observational,” she said.
“We would love to have easier at-home treatments that are actually effective,” McNeal said. “We also don’t want to prescribe things to patients that add costs and also are not really helping them.”
She noted the steroid prednisone is helpful for some patients who require oxygen but not for others.
Another effective treatment of people at risk of severe disease was the use of monoclonal antibodies. McNeal said they were “able to get to nursing facilities that were having outbreaks and it did make a difference in the rate of those patients having to come into the hospital, and it was a good thing to see.”
The uncertainty surrounding the disease makes it hard for people to make decisions.
McNeal said she has watched whole families get infected and not have a problem at all, while others have multiple family members die. “We’ll continue to learn for a while here.”
Differing experiences
Each family is experiencing this virus in different ways, McNeal said, which has given the community at times a false sense that it’s not a threat.
Perhaps the different personal experiences create the different opinions people have about masking, McNeal said.
There’s also differing opinions about treatment, some of which became political battles.
President Donald Trump said he was treated with hydroxychloroquine when he was exposed to the disease last May, drawing ire from many in the medical community — who also criticized his comments about delivering vaccines at “warp speed.”
Many infected people note that the most common treatment of the early portion of the disease is staying hydrated, eating healthy food and getting plenty of rest. McNeal acknowledged that it can be frustrating.
“There are effective, safe, affordable prevention and treatment medications for COVID-19,” Cole said. “During the pandemic, well over 230 studies have shown that hydroxychloroquine is a safe, effective, affordable medication to prevent and treat COVID-19. Additional supplements including Vitamin D, Vitamin C and zinc have all been found beneficial in the treatment of COVID-19.” She provided the link to https://c19study.com/ for people who would like to look at that research.
Challenging times
McNeal reflected on a year of trying to treat COVID-19.
Asked about the toughest time she’s faced over an extremely challenging year, McNeal said, “There’s been a few.”
She said, “I think probably the most challenging time has come in January just because we were working in such high numbers and we want to be able to take care of people effectively, and there’s only so many of us and so many hours in the day.”
She described all of the team, noting it requires not just doctors and nurses but all of the physical therapists, the clerks and other staff members. “We’ve all learned that everyone is essential,” she said
“Even though January and February were very challenging times, there was so much excitement about the vaccine when it came out in December — that did help tremendously,” McNeal said. “I’d have to say the timing of that vaccine in December couldn’t have happened at a better time, given all of the challenges that we were facing in January and February.”
What impresses her, McNeal said, “I continue to be amazed about how not just the health care team, but the whole community has come together over the past year to really help us all to sort of weather the storm of the pandemic.”
Right now we’re seeing the lowest number of COVID-positive patients in the hospital “I think since October,” McNeal said.