BELTON — Playgrounds at elementary schools across Belton Independent School District may see some improvements and additional equipment.
Belton ISD’s facilities committee recently recommended the school board consider a $2.1 million budget amendment to add new play equipment, covers and new fall protection at all 11 primary campuses.
“This originally started two or three years ago and ultimately the discussion was to bring the playgrounds into compliance with (the Americans with Disabilities Act),” said Jarrod Sterzinger, an architect with Austin-based O’Connell Robertson Architects, the firm that designed Lake Belton High School and Charter Oak Elementary.
The goal, Sterzinger said, is to bring all playgrounds to the same level.
“Charter Oak is starting to set the standard of what that would be of the playground equipment, the materials — all those kinds of things,” he said, referring to the West Temple campus that opened in August.
Interim Superintendent Robin Battershell broke down the $2.1 million in improvements into three parts.
The first part, which costs $684,000, includes new play equipment for Chisholm Trail, Lakewood, Pirtle, Southwest, Tarver and Belton Early Childhood Center.
Next, the district is proposing to spend $462,000 to add a covering over one playground at each campus. Each cover should cost around $42,000.
Finally, Battershell said each campus will get an additional swing with synthetic fall material.
That would give them another playscape for kids for $954,000, the interim superintendent said. “We feel that’s another important piece.”
Trustee Ty Taggart asked if the district had the money for this. Jennifer Land, the district’s chief financial officer, said $2.1 million from contingency funds had been set aside with this project in mind.
“If Jennifer says we can, we can,” board Secretary Janet Leigh said.
Playgrounds are important, Battershell explained.
“I think there are some things that we owe our kids. I think decent playground equipment is one of them,” she said. “Playgrounds are a big item for the elementary schools. It’s really important to them. It’s been on the docket for a long, long, long time.”
Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, echoed Battershell.
“I agree with what Dr. Battershell said: I do think we do owe it to our kids,” she said. “This is their favorite part of the day.”
The school board is expected to consider the playground improvements at its March meeting. Should trustees approve it, Sterzinger said his firm will evaluate each campus and figure out where to place the new equipment.
“That’s a lot of little kids happy,” Lovesmith said, chuckling.