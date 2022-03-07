Temple Independent School District trustees approved a series of purchases on Monday that total nearly $1 million — financing that would help update classroom technology, provide incoming freshmen with laptops and add new school nutrition delivery vehicles.
Under the district’s current plans, the technology refresh at Bonham Middle School, Lamar Middle School and Science Travis Academy would include new monitors, desktops, laptops, dock stations and document cameras.
The maximum cost for the endeavor, which is set at $406,500, will be financed by the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund and General Fund, according to Temple ISD.
Meanwhile, the General Fund, ESSER Fund and Emergency Connectivity Fund would be used to finance a maximum of $335,000 in new laptops, covers, licenses and warranties for incoming freshmen at Temple High School.
Temple ISD expects to finalize these two technology-related purchases through the Computer Discount Warehouse and Acer by the end of March.
Nearly $240,000 in school nutrition funds will be used to finance the purchase of nine new school nutrition delivery vehicles from Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple: one Ford F-150 pickup, one Ford Transit Connect passenger van, two Ford Transit Connect cargo vans and five Ford Escapes.
These vehicles, which must be purchased by June 30, 2022, will allow district staff to stop using personal vehicles for work-related responsibilities, according to Temple ISD.
The three Ford Transit vehicles will be used for meal transport to Dickson Heart Start, Wheatley Alternative Education Center and Fred W. Edwards Academy, while the five Ford Escapes will be used for daily travel between campuses by administrative positions within Temple ISD’s School Nutrition Department.
Temple ISD has recently placed an emphasis on supporting auxiliary services — a task that trustees believes could be further assisted by a $164.8 million bond election on May 7.
If approved by voters, $15.2 million would be used to replace and renovate existing buildings at the current Auxiliary Services Center, according to Temple ISD.
District 2 trustee Linell Davis previously told the Telegram how the auxiliary service center is a top project in her mind.
“What jumps out to me is the school nutrition office and maintenance, because I didn’t know that it had been so long since those buildings had been renovated,” she said. “They, to me, are really the most important besides the students … because they’re the hardest workers. They keep everything going, and take care of the kids and the faculty. After what went on after (winter Storm Uri), they really shined. It was just amazing when they took care of the citizens.”