Fire departments in Bell County continue to help fight Crittenberg Complex fire as containment rises.
The Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, which monitors ongoing wildfires in the state, reported the 33,175 acre fire north of Fort Hood is now 45% contained. The fire started on Sunday and is on the Coryell County side of the post.
On Sunday the system showed the fire covering 17,000 acres, with zero percent of it contained.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county has sent resources from at least eight local fire departments.
“As was noted, the Crittenberg fire is large, it is dangers and it is zero percent contained as of (Sunday),” Blackburn said. “It is over 17,000 acres and the conditions that are forecasted today are not favorable for that fire to lessen in size, intensity or containment.”
The Crittenberg fire, according to the response system, is the second largest active fire in the state, behind the Eastland Complex fire which covers 54,513 acres.