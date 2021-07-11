BELTON — Cute little broncs made their dash for glory Friday through Sunday in the American Miniature Horse Association Central Regional Show at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Laura Mullen of Greensboro, N.C., show manager, said 170 miniature horses were entered in youth, amateur and open divisions. They competed in halter, driving, jumping and trail classes, seeking to qualify for the AMHA World Show in Fort Worth Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.
Exhibitors come to the Belton show from all over the country, she said, and most bring at least three horses. She manages about 16 shows every year, she said, including three regional shows, the world show and a lot of local shows.
She likes the little horses for several reasons, she said.
“First I think they are a great way for little kids to learn horsemanship,” she said. “It’s easy for them to reach and they can learn to take care of them.”
Miniatures are also great for people her age, she said.
“You don’t really want to take a chance of getting bucked off, but you like to have a horse around,” she said. “Once you have horses you don’t get over it. They’re just a lot of fun.”
Michael Brandt of Alvord has been working with miniature horses for eight years. He showed two horses this weekend in the halter class. Antonio, his breeding stallion for the driving class, is a three-time grand champion, he said. Brandt has won 10 world championships with his second stallion and his third stallion has won five.
There are a lot of miniature horse shows in Texas and Oklahoma, he said, and from March to October he generally makes one or two per month.
“I have a horse family,” he said.
Linda Linse and Deb Owen, both of Streetman, are partners in the miniature horse hobby. Linse’s nine-year-old gelding, Cash, earned five top-10 awards in stock halter and classic driving, she said.
Owen rode in the cart for Cash’s driving competition, she said. The driving is not a race, Owen said, but the horse’s conformation and carriage are judged during three gaits: a walk, slow trot and medium trot.
The smaller horses are easier to care for and they have a nice personality, Linse said.
“They’re just more fun to show than a big horse,” she said.
Sisters Margo and Marixi Malek of Richmond brought two horses, Chief and Runner. Margo said Chief did fairly well in several classes.
“Runner — he’s pretty new, so he’s still learning how to do everything,” Margo said.
The sisters have been showing miniatures for about 15 years, Margo said. They will miss the world show in Fort Worth, she said, because they are both in school — Margo at Warren County Junior College and Marixi at Texas A&M University.