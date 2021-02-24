BELTON — A grant aimed at helping better protect local law enforcement moved forward following approval by county officials Wednesday.
The Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the submission of a grant Wednesday afternoon for the purchase of rifle resistant body armor. The grant application is to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office for the public safety office criminal justice division for rifle-resistant body armor program.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said the grant application would be for 50 complete sets of 3A body armor.
Buuck said this new body armor would be in addition to what deputies currently wear, only being used in more dangerous situations.
“It is a higher level of protection for the deputies. It wouldn’t be an everyday wear, it would be for high-risk calls where a rifle might be involved. It would be a second layer of protection to give them … survivability if a rifle was involved.”
Buuck said the number of vests being sought would cover both the patrol deputies at the department as well as those working in courts and transportation.
County Judge David Blackburn said that while he didn’t believe applying for this type of grant was entirely free, he does like that it will pay for 100 percent of the vest’s costs.
Blackburn said grants like these were one way of getting county taxpayers’ money back from the federal and state government.
“Any time we can utilize the state grant process, or the federal grant process for that matter, for better equipping our law enforcement folks so they are as safe as they can be in the job they have to do is always a good thing,” Blackburn said. “What I am all for is getting that federal money back in to the county.”
The department doesn’t know when the grant will be approved, Buuck said, but hopes it will be before the start of summer.