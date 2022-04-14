SALADO — An outpouring of support from the community is aiding online fundraisers for victims of Tuesday’s EF-3 tornado in Salado.
GoFundMe fundraisers for tornado victims have seen thousands of dollars donated since most were created on Wednesday.
One of the biggest fundraisers is for the Rio family, created by Stephen Perez. Perez said his sister, her husband and their two children lost everything in the storm.
Perez’s fundraiser, which aims to raise $80,000, went from $4,525 on Wednesday to $24,550 on Thursday with an anonymous donor giving $10,000.
“I would really appreciate the help of others to help rebuild their home after a tornado wiped away everything they have down to the foundation,” Perez said. “And with the family being in the home while the tornado taking away everything they’ve worked so desperately hard for; they manage to hang on to each other.
Those interested in donating to the family may go to https://bit.ly/36dFUOS.
Victory Baptist Church
A fundraiser for Victory Baptist Church in Salado, which was destroyed, similarly raised thousands of dollars over the past day.
On Wednesday, the fundraiser started by Amer Sorensen had only received $250 to help clean up and rebuild the structure. The fundraiser since raised a total of $12,040 of their $20,000 goal on Thursday afternoon.
People may donate to help the church at https://bit.ly/3vlH5o8.
A similar fundraiser to help the church, started by Kelly Nunn, as of Thursday had raised $325 of its $2,500 goal. The fundraiser can be found at https://bit.ly/3M95tQn.
The second church damaged by the tornado, Cedar Valley Baptist Church, also is seeking aid from the community through the fundraising site.
Brent Jackson, who is organizing the fundraiser, said the church was founded 80 years ago with a new building built only 15 years ago. The fundraiser aims to help rebuild the church and its cemetery, both of which were damaged and destroyed.
Thursday, the church had raised $700 of its $30,000 goal, with people able to donate at https://bit.ly/37cVHhH.
“Please pray for the Cedar Valley community and the church families during this recovery time.” Jackson said. “We praise God on how He will use this tragedy for His glory and purpose.”
A fundraiser started by Emily Dunn, started to help her sister’s family, had raised $11,425 of its $15,000 goal on Thursday. Donations for the family may be given through the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3vmHjeH.
Resident Madison McGregor raised money for her family, who was away at the time of the tornado as they watched a softball game. McGregor said she plans to use the money raised to help fix her family’s trailer home and pay for their temporary housing.
“They will not be able to live in their trailer home for a while due to damage and no water or electricity,” McGregor’s post said. “Unfortunately they do not have home insurance. Any amount is helpful.”
The fundraiser had raised $7,530 of its $12,000 goal on Thursday, up from the $5,705 raised as of Wednesday night.