No injuries were reported in a fire reportedly caused by a space heater connected to an extension cord.
At 1:43 a.m. Thursday, Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire in the area of 805 E. Houston Ave. First arriving crews reportedly found heavy smoke and flames coming from an attached carport and small utility room.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, limiting damage to the residence. There were 2 occupants and 2 pets inside the home at the time of the fire, all were able to escape without injury.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with a 2 Alarm response, getting 8 firefighting apparatus, and 20 personnel to the incident. Also on scene were Temple Police Department and Temple EMS. Investigators ruled the fire started in an area where an extension cord was used and plugged into a space heater to provide warmth for the pets.
Temple Fire & Rescue noted, “Regardless of the type of heater, HVAC system, or fireplace that you use to warm your residence or parts thereof; as we start approaching colder temperatures, we would like to remind you to keep a 3-foot area around it clear. This will help limit heat exposure to any belongings that may ignite easily.”