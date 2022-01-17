William Phipps ran from bush to bush at James Wilson Park Monday, picking up litter as his mother Ann Phipps helped.
The mother and son were at the Temple park as part of the city’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The event encourages residents to help beautify the city by picking up trash, creating King’s vision of a “beloved community.”
The gathering Monday saw about a dozen volunteers come out and pick up litter with plastic buckets and trash pickers.
Ann Phipps said she has brought her son to many similar trash cleaning events, wanting to make him more aware of keeping public spaces clean and honoring the work of King.
“I think it is nice that they are doing a community project in honor of Martin Luther King,” she said. “Because, how are you honoring him sitting around your house watching TV and sleeping in? At least we are doing something to make the world better.”
Miranda Maloy, program coordinator for the city, this was the third consecutive year the event has taken place at the park.
Working with some city staff, volunteers at the park quickly collected about five trash bags full of litter within the first half hour. Litter collected ranged from the usual bags of chips and plastic straw wrappers to baseballs and unused garbage bags.
Maloy said the holiday was the perfect time to host such an event as residents worked to fulfill the civil rights leader’s vision and give back to a park that gives joy to the community.
“Dr. King’s idea of a perfect neighborhood was one that took care of itself and took pride in itself,” Maloy said. “So it is a great way to memorialize him, to honor him and to honor our beautiful resources.”
Killeen resident Tristian Sanders said he likes to go to multiple events on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, helping out where he can each year.
Sanders, a candidate for Texas House District 55, said he was not surprised at how much trash had accumulated at the park. He did say he was surprised that there were so many volunteers helping out.
“What I am very surprised about is to see how many of us came out to basically beautify,” Sanders said. “As long as I am still alive, I want to keep doing this as much as possible.”