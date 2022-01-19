Temple’s Fourth Street partial road closure will be extended to include the Avenue A intersection for utility relocation, officials said.
The three-day closure will begin Monday, the city said in a news release. The project is related to the Fourth Street parking garage construction in downtown Temple.
The Central Avenue partial road closure will not be impacted, the city said.
Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to businesses. Motorists are urged to use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660 or visit letstalktemple.com.