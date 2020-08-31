BELTON — Bell County’s burn ban will continue through Sept. 28.
The Commissioners Court — in a 4-0 decision Monday, with Commissioner Bill Schumann absent — extended the prohibition, which was set to end on Sept. 8.
The burn ban has been in effect since July 10 when Bell County Judge David Blackburn implemented it. Breaking the ban is a Class C misdemeanor that comes with a $500 fine.
Blackburn recommended extending the ban just in case the Commissioners Court does not meet on Sept. 8.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said conditions in the county have slightly improved since the commissioners last extended the ban on Aug. 10, but not enough to rescind it.
“Looking at the forecast for the rest of the week, it’s 10 percent (chance of rain) here and there, but that doesn’t really mean anything in Central Texas,” Mahlstedt said. “Really nothing has changed.”
Bell County’s readings on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the moisture depletion of an area, remained high on Monday. The county had an average reading of 728, with a maximum of 754 and a minimum of 666. The higher the reading, the drier it is.
On Aug. 10, the county had an average of 659, with a maximum of 707 and a minimum of 577.
Bell County has seen trace amounts of precipitation in the past week, according to five rainfall monitoring sites operated by the U.S. Geological Survey.
“But without some significant rainfall, we’re not going to see much change,” the fire marshal said, adding he and the rural fire chiefs wanted the burn ban to remain in effect.