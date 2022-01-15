At least one new Belton ISD elementary school and other campus improvements could be recommended by a committee charged with exploring a potential bond between $100 million and $200 million.
The district has been planning for an 11th elementary school although there are no current funds to pay for the facility.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith and members of the district’s Bond Exploration Committee plan to present a potential bond package to trustees during a meeting at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 24.
A team of stakeholders attended seven two-hour meetings between Sept. 15 and Dec. 8, during which they reviewed demographic information, growth trends and facilities assessment data.
“It’s exploring and looking at our current needs and future needs ... as a community committee to help us prioritize and know what are some of the things facing us in the future, and how we might approach some of the fast-growth situations that we’re only going to continue to face,” Malinda Golden, Belton ISD deputy superintendent, previously said.
The Bond Exploration Committee members included many well-known local figures such as Robin Battershell, a former superintendent of both Belton and Temple schools; Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and a former BISD school board president; and Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corporation.
At least two developers — including homebuilder John Kiella — and at least eight real estate agents also were part of the committee.
“In seeking members for the committee, we sought a broad range of experiences and understanding of the area. We also opened it up to volunteers,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in an email. “John Kiella was asked to join because he is an engaged community member and a developer who understands the local housing boom. He resides in Belton ISD and also currently serves as the district’s representative on the Temple Reinvestment Zone.”
She noted how many committee members, such as Kiella, had more than one tie to the district.
“Randy Pittenger and Robin Battershell … have former leadership ties to the district,” Rudolph said. “They also have other roles: Dr. Battershell lives in the district and is a former parent of a student. Randy serves as the Belton Chamber’s president and is a former parent.”
Smith said his district’s planning process placed an emphasis on evaluating the needs and infrastructure quality at existing schools with these stakeholders.
Miller Heights Elementary, Southwest Elementary and Leon Heights Elementary — campuses constructed between 1950 and 1969 — are ranked last in condition, while Lake Belton High, Charter Oak Elementary and North Belton Middle School — campuses constructed between 2010 and 2021 — are ranked at the top, according to a districtwide facilities assessment that was completed in spring 2020.
However, Belton ISD, a district that has grown to more than 13,300 students, also is strategizing for its anticipated student growth.
Potential solutions included increasing class size, repurposing or remodeling existing facilities, adding portable classrooms, balancing enrollment by moving students, adjusting attendance boundaries, closing certain campuses to transfers, limiting or not allowing out of district transfers, and building new facilities.
In July, Belton ISD hired a construction manager at-risk to begin designing a new elementary school footprint.
“Someday Belton ISD is going to have to build a new elementary school, and based on the fact that it looks like building more schools might be a thing that we have to consider in Belton ISD … we wanted to make sure that we took time to plan what the new footprint could look like,” Smith told the Telegram in October. “We’ve been engaging in the process for over a year.”
At the time, Smith pegged a potential bond package to reach anywhere from $100 million to $200 million.
However, Belton ISD — a school system that had its last bond approved by voters in May 2017 for $149.7 million — now has a stronger idea of what projects it could fund through a bond.
Potential projects
On Dec. 8, the district ranked 11 potential projects that total more than $180 million to fund.
The projects include an 11th elementary school, $40.1 million; a 12th elementary school, $43.6 million; Southwest Elementary additions, $13.3 million; campus safety and security upgrades, $6.3 million; land acquisition for future facilities, $7.1 million, CTE and fine arts improvements at Belton High, $20 million; mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing and interior improvements for aging and evolving facilities, $11 million; middle school athletic and fine arts upgrades, $28.6 million; interior finishing renovations at Belton High, $6.9 million; cafeteria equipment and flooring replacements at 10 campuses, $2.6 million; and technology infrastructure, $676,624.
This prioritization list did not include Bronco Field, Tiger Field or natatorium scenarios, as stakeholders were heavily against bond-funded improvements to athletic facilities, according to Belton ISD survey results.
“On the initial ballot of $184 million, 40% would vote for it and 50% would vote against it,” according to a Belton ISD report. “After hearing more about it, 54% would vote for it and 43% would vote against it. However, the intensity of the informed position points to a tough climate for passing bonds.”
These respondents were split on whether Belton ISD needs more facilities and classrooms.
“40% say it needs more, 39% say it has enough, and 21% are unsure,” according to the report. “This lack of awareness is a contributing factor to the relatively low support on the initial ballot.”
Low voter support
The proposed bond comes at a time when local voters, worried about the economy, ultimately have rejected school bond proposals.
The Temple, Bartlett and Cameron independent school districts did not see success during their Nov. 2 bond elections.
Temple ISD’s $178.3 million Proposition A failed by two votes, Bartlett ISD’s $20 million bond failed by seven votes and Cameron ISD’s $14.5 million bond failed by four votes.
Although Smith and members of the district’s Bond Exploration Committee will present their findings to trustees later this month, additional school board meetings could be held in the weeks leading up to Feb. 16 — an evening that district staff have marked on their calendars as a day trustees could call for an election.
However, any bond proposal would need to be considered by the Belton ISD school board by Feb. 18 in order to be on the May 7 ballot.