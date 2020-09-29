The city of Temple next week will reduce the number of lanes on Midway Drive between Bonham Avenue and Oakridge Drive as construction continues on a nearby sewer project.
Midway Drive will have a westbound and an eastbound lane open starting Monday evening through the morning of Oct. 8, city spokeswoman Emily Parks said. The lane closures are part of the Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer Project, a multi-phase project that will improve and replace aging sections of that infrastructure built in the mid-1950s.
The city also plans to continue construction along Pecan Valley Drive starting Thursday, according to a news release.
“These areas will remain open to traffic and do not require detours,” Parks said. “As construction progresses, access will be maintained for residents.”
Two detours are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday for Midway Drive traffic, Parks said.
“On Oct. 5, the following detours will be in place: Eastbound Midway Drive traffic turning left onto Bonham Ave or Pecan Valley Drive will be detoured to turn left onto Oakridge Road, then left onto Briar Cliff Road, then left onto Pecan Valley Drive, and then right onto Tanglefoot Drive to Bonham Avenue,” she explained.
Then, on Tuesday, eastbound Midway Drive traffic turning left on Bonham Avenue will be detoured onto Pecan Valley Drive then drivers will turn left onto Tanglefoot Drive to get back onto Bonham Avenue.
“This construction work zone is east of the school zone crossing for Bonham Middle School,” Parks said. “We will continue to limit construction traffic during pick-up and drop-off times.”