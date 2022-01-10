Residents will have the chance to support Lamar Lewis, a local Republican candidate for Texas Senate District 24, at a dance fundraiser this week.
Lewis, a Temple resident, plans on hosting the fundraising dance from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple. The dance will feature the Jerry Haisler Band.
Admission for the fundraiser is $25, with those wanting to attend able to pay at the door.
Tickets can also be purchased in advance through Lewis’s website, with the donation acting as a ticket.
All donations from the event will go towards Lewis’s bid for the state Senate seat, including the March 1 primary primary race.
Lewis is running against fellow Republicans Pete Flores of Austin and Raul Reyes from Castroville for the seat, which includes Bell County.