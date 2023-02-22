Temple College’s child development programs aren’t kid’s play, but they do have some high-tech dolls to assist with student studies.
Thanks to grant money provided by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, 12 new state-of-the-art infant simulators were purchased and are being used in child development degree and certification programs.
Child development degree programs can lead to careers in early childhood education, literacy development, special needs education, cognitive development and education technology, officials said.
Spring classes in child development begin March 20.
Melissa Parker, chair of TC’s child development department, said each simulator uses wireless programming to track and report on caregiver behaviors. These behaviors could include mishandling actions, time in a car seat and clothing changes.
“Temple College is committed to providing students with academic and hands-on skills to take them to the next level, whether it’s the next stage of their collegiate journey or entry into a new career,” Parker said. “Students in our programs learn from experienced practitioners, and we work hard to make sure they are working with the latest, most up-to-date technology.”
Parker said the child development field needs caring and qualified professionals.
“Child development is a key field of study which can open the door to a number of career paths,” Parker said. “Whether you want to work in a professional child-care setting, teach young children within your local school district, or even start your own business, the child development program can help you on your way.”
Temple College’s child development program offers small classes, online instruction, practical experience through partnerships with local child development organizations, and scholarship availability for students who work 25-30 hours per week in licensed child-care programs.
For information, call 254-298-8624.