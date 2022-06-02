The Temple College Adult Education and Literacy program is providing students scholarships for training to become a certified nursing aide, an electrocardiography technician, a phlebotomy technician, or a commercial driver’s license holder — opportunities made available in response to the urgent need for health care providers in the region.
“Select individuals who meet requirements will receive a scholarship that covers 100% of tuition and certification testing fees,” Temple College spokesman Eric Eckert said in a news release. “The courses will be offered through Temple College’s Business and Continuing Education Division. Those who are selected for the program receive additional training in adult basic education contextualized to fit their core field, soft skills and workforce preparation training.”
Following certification, graduates will participate in a job fair with prospective employers, according to Temple College.
“Certified nursing aides perform basic care functions such as bathing, grooming and feeding patients, assisting nurses with medical equipment and checking patients’ vital signs under the supervision of a licensed vocational nurse or a registered nurse,” Eckert said. “They work in many types of health care facilities, including hospitals, long‐term care facilities, home health agencies, community health clinics, hospices, and physicians’ offices.”
The Temple College spokesman highlighted how enhanced telemetry training — which provides the basic knowledge needed to assist and specialize in electrocardiography — is among the current needs identified by health care employers.
“Electrocardiography technicians work in hospitals, physician offices and other health facilities and are key members of the medical team,” Eckert said. “Duties of an EKG technician include conducting electrocardiogram testing, preparing patients for various cardiovascular tests, checking quality of recorded data, reporting findings to the attending physician and maintaining cardiography equipment in good working order.”
During a forum hosted by The Texas Tribune at Temple College last month, Lorenzo Serrano, the chief executive officer of Winkler County Memorial Hospital, noted how health care providers in rural Texas often face staffing challenges.
“It’s always been tough to challenge the staff of a hospital,” Serrano, whose hospital has fewer than 100 employees, said at the time. “But the standard of care in rural hospitals is the same as your urban markets. It has to be the same. We just have to figure out how to do that with less staff.”
Temple College asks applicants to contact Marcia Temple by phone at 254-298-8626 or by email at marcia.temple@templejc.edu, or Javier Ruiz by phone at 254-298-8578 or by email javier.ruiz@templejc.edu for information about how to register.
Registration will be open until slots are filled, according to Temple College.