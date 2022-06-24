A grand jury indicted a Rogers man for allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious woman he was dating last summer.
Ethan D. Horn, 19, was indicted on sexual assault, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, on Jan. 30, 2022, investigators with the department interviewed a woman who told them she was allegedly assaulted by Ethan on Aug. 3, 2021, while the two were dating.
The woman told investigators she and Horn were drinking when she fell asleep and woke up to Horn allegedly assaulting her, the affidavit said.
Horn was asked to stop and he did, the affidavit said. The woman then left the residence.
Investigators received text message exchanges between the woman and Horn where she told Horn he had sexually assaulted her, “and Horn did not deny it,” the affidavit said.
“In the text messages, Horn said he was disgusted with himself and that he would literally do anything to take back what he did,” the affidavit said. “Horn also said he wasn’t thinking at all that night.”
Horn was released from the Bell County Jail on March 29 after he posted a $30,000 bond.
Other indictments
• Kevin W. Hardin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Jessica Newbern, 32, of Eddy, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Yoandry Zamora, 37, of Pflugerville, credit card abuse.
• Kelly Ford, 37, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Nathaniel Hill, 50, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Christopher Johnson, 55, of Temple, burglary of a building.
• Trey Collier, 30, of Temple, accident involving injury.
• Kenneth Freeman, 51, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Michael Vargas, 41, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Andre Smith, 47, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• James McMahon, 55, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Michael Collins, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Kayla Clubb, 28, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Alvin Simmons, 63, of Moody, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Terri Horton, 53, of Bryan, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.