BELTON — A former school counselor charged with indecency with a child by contact asked Tuesday for the court to amend his bond conditions, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Eric Thornal and his attorney, Michael Magana, appeared before Judge Fancy Jezek via livestream.
Thornal asked that his ankle monitor be removed so he could do grocery shopping after he spent time with his two children, he told Jezek. The motion said he wanted to put his children to bed.
His curfew is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to court records, and Thornal asked for a curfew extension until 10 p.m., according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple addressed Thornal and said it seemed he wanted things to be more convenient for him. She asked why he couldn’t shop before his curfew hours, and Thornal asked to spend that time with his two children, ages 10 and 7.
Magana pointed out Thornal’s offense was allegedly committed more than 11 years ago and he wanted to be alone with his children.
Strimple said she was opposed to removing the ankle monitor because Thornal needed to be tracked — especially since his reported victim and her family live in his neighborhood. Strimple voiced her opposition for proposed modifications.
Jezek declined the motions for the curfew change and removal of the ankle monitor, but amended Thornal’s time with his children.
The original bond order said Thornal cannot have any unsupervised contact with children younger than 14 except his children. Jezek allowed unsupervised contact with his children but no others younger than 14.
Garza filed a motion in May to revoke Thornale’s bond because the company that tracks his ankle monitor reported 14 violations in 13 days — including the day of his release on bond, the motion showed. The violations listed said he did not live at the place he said he would be.
“That motion was heard by the court and his bond was not revoked,” Garza said.
Thornal was initially hired by Temple Independent School District in August 2007 and worked as a teacher at Travis Science Academy until June 2013, district spokesman Christian Hernandez previously said.
Thornal worked for the Belton Independent School District from August 2013 to October 2018 as a teacher at Lake Belton and North Belton middle schools, spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox previously said.
For the 2019-20 school year, Thornal was a counselor at Travis Science Academy until May, when he was immediately placed on administrative leave after the Temple Police Department notified the district of the alleged improper relationship with a student, Hernandez said.
The victim, 13 at the time, is now 24, Christoff said in May.
The Temple criminal investigations division investigated the victim’s claim — made Jan. 8 — for months before they took the case to Garza’s office.