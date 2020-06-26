It’s past time to end the streak of daily deaths, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The last day no one died on Texas roads was Nov. 7, 2000.
In order to end the deaths, it’s time to travel safely, stay alert and don’t drive while drowsy, the agency said in its new summer campaign.
Speed limits are posted for a reason and are set for safe speeds during traffic, road and weather conditions, as well as road construction or maintenance.
“Be aware that construction crews will be in the work zones, so be mindful of the speed set in those areas,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said Friday.
Drivers must reduce speed to 20 mph before a posted speed limit or move over a lane for stopped emergency vehicles like those for TxDOT, tow trucks or utility vehicles with flashing blue or amber lights.
Other safe driving tips include:
• Leave plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you, drive with lights on and watch for motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians.
• Focus totally on driving and always wear seatbelts.
• Driving while sleepy or going long distances requires special measures, TxDOT advises.
• Don’t drink alcohol or take medicine that makes you sleepy before driving. Get lots of rest before taking a trip, plus schedule breaks of 15-20 minutes about every two hours.
• Don’t drive between midnight and 6 a.m.
“We strongly encourage everyone to plan a route ahead of time so breaks can be scheduled along the way,” Smith said.
When stopped at rest areas, follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines to protect against COVID-19, TxDOT recommends. Keep social distancing, wear masks and wash hands with soap for 20 seconds.
Also, have a friend travel along to share the driving and help you stay awake.