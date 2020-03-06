LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — An Academy football player is calling for his community’s help after an accident left him with both his index and middle finger amputated.
Eighth-grader Devon Hulsey was participating in a weight-lifting exercise at Academy High’s field house when a 45-pound weight landed on his hand.
“As you can imagine, this has been very traumatic for me and some days are worse than others … It will continue to get worse for me mentally for a little while,” Devon wrote on his GoFundMe page. “Due to the anxiety of this situation, I am asking to please not ask me questions about the incident when I return.”
The 14-year-old fears revisiting the accident might cause him further emotional grief.
“While I am prepared this will take some time, I will be very quiet and sad, and times very frustrated,” Devon said. “Please just understand I need time. But I know I will be stronger and better than ever before. I know it.”
Devon also plans to continue his participation in athletics when he returns to school, citing how his injury will only inspire him to work harder in all that he does. However, he called on the school district to make the changes necessary to make the campus’ weight room safer.
“I am grateful because it could’ve ended in worse circumstances,” Devon said. “I am also extremely grateful it was me that it happened to instead of any of my fellow classmates.”
Devon thanks his Academy community for all the support and love he has been receiving.
“The encouragement of family and friends that have visited and checked on me means more to me than any of you will ever know,” Devon said.
Devon’s GoFundMe page may be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rbtfd-helping-devon.
About $545 of his $1,000 goal was raised by Friday afternoon.
“He says this accident has taken away his dream of joining the military, so it can help pay for his college,” Angelique McNaughton, a GoFundMe spokeswoman, said.
Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan was out of the office Friday and not available for comment.