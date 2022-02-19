Less than two years after the election of David Barfield, voters in Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1 will need to fill his spot.
Barfield, who served for 16 years in the county since he was first elected in 2004, resigned from his position in June of 2021.
Now, two Republican primary candidates have filed to serve the remainder of the judge’s term. The candidates are former police chief Keith Reed, who was appointed to fill the position by the county’s Commissioners Court, and Velva Johnson, a court coordinator.
Prior to running for the seat, Reed served as police chief in Troy and Lorena as well as work as an adjunct professor with the specialized focus in constitutional law and searches and seizures.
“I am not (political) in any sense of the word,” Reed said. “The only reason I am here is because I was asked by a couple of the justices of the peace if I would be interested in joining them.”
Johnson is no stranger to local courts. She currently is the court coordinator for the 426th District Court in Bell County.
A Belton native, Johnson has worked in the judicial system for the past 40 years. In addition to working at the court, Johnson said she also has worked for local attorneys and has picked up useful knowledge from that time.
“I have just decided that I have learned and amassed over the years, with great teachers, and put it to more use than just being a court coordinator,” Johnson said.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1 includes most of eastern Bell County as well as most of the cities of Temple, Troy, Little River-Academy and Rogers.
Reed said he hopes that, despite having less than a year on the job, the public approves of how he has done.
With help from his experience in law enforcement, Reed said he believes he has done well so far for residents of the precinct.
Experience in the law is needed for anyone planning on take over the justice of the peace job, Reed said.
He said many duties, such as approving warrants, requires someone who can make hard decisions.
“You have to know what the law is,” Reed said. “Someone who doesn’t know the legal side of this could get in trouble, especially when you are signing warrants for someone’s arrest.”
Johnson said her goals for the office mainly include continuing the good work done by Barfield while also making the court feel more welcoming.
As it is, Johnson said, the court can feel a bit intimidating for those coming for a case. She said she wants those who appear before her to know that she will be fair and consider all the evidence.
Johnson, who is 60, said it has been her goal for years to run for either one of the two Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 seats, which have been occupied by Barfield and JP GW Ivey for years.
“I have been saying that I was going to run for years,” Johnson said. “I told both Judge Barfield and Judge (GW) Ivey that there was no way anyone was going to defeat any of those two gentlemen in their precinct, but if they ever stepped down I would run.”
Reed, who is 69, said he doesn’t plan on seeking another term if he wins this race, citing his age.