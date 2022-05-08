Of all the freedoms granted former slaves after the Civil War, perhaps the most powerful were the freedom to educate their children and the freedom to worship.
However, schools and churches did not just magically appear during Reconstruction.
Often, the white majority saw no need for either schools or churches for blacks.
The cryptic paragraph in an 1871 Galveston Daily News article was a backhanded compliment to Bell County white residents: “The white citizens of Belton, that place which in popular mind, ‘is death to all of the tribe of Sambo,’ have subscribed three hundred dollars toward building a colored church and schoolhouse.”
Nevertheless, despite the hardships of segregation and disenfranchisement, black churches stood rock-solid as the
shifting tides of culture and economics battered their congregations.
That’s why Temple citizens have asked the Temple City Council to form an African American Churches Historic District that would include more than 100 properties bounded by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the west, Avenue A to the north, Avenue E to the south and the train tracks to the east.
The first reading of the proposed ordinance to create the district took place last Thursday. A second reading is expected May 19.
Linchpins of the district would be three black churches in the district, each reflecting its own theology and impact on Temple at large. Each has received official markers from the Texas Historical Commission as historically significant congregations.
Also included will be the Wheatley Alternative Education Center and a historic building at 311 S. MLK Jr. Drive.
The three churches are significant to Bell County history.
Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St.
Anecdotal evidence indicates that Temple Chapel was Temple’s first black Baptist fellowship, founded in early 1881. Temple Chapel eventually evolved into Corinth Baptist Church, but its documentation is challenging because of lost records.
What is clear is that the history of Corinth Baptist Church closely parallels the migration of Texas’ black population from slavery to agricultural worker to city dweller. Thus, Temple drew many workers in its early years, including blacks who were able to find stable jobs — albeit mostly as unskilled laborers — either in railroads, manufacturing or construction.
By 1897, Temple Chapel Baptist Church was well organized, boasting a lively Sunday school program with 62 students. When a June 1897 storm destroyed the house of worship, the congregation quickly recouped and rebuilt with funds borrowed from their white employers.
Some members withdrew from Temple Chapel in 1906 to organize another church.
Court records show that Temple Chapel Baptist Church property was seized in foreclosure in 1908. In 1913, Temple Chapel Baptist Church’s members continued worshipping at the same location under the name Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. Corinth Church later assumed the property, constructing a new building in 1916.
Wayman Chapel African Methodist Church, 407 E. Ave. D
The African Methodist Episcopal Church grew out of a racial discrimination in a Philadelphia Methodist Church in 1787.
Rather than suffer indignities in that white-controlled church, blacks formed their own congregation. In the tense times leading to the Civil War, the AME Church was not permitted to operate in Texas, or in most other parts of the slaveholding South. The first Texas conference met in Galveston in October 1868, boasting 3,000 members.
As rail lines spread into Central Texas, so did AME congregations. AME trustees received a warranty deed in February 1883 for a church building in Temple on a Santa Fe Railway spur, the same year that Central Texas AME Conference was formed. The deed was filed in 1885, the official date of the creation of the Wayman Chapel church. Early worshippers gathered in a tiny wood-frame, gothic-style building complete with a steeple and a roof of hand-split wood shingles. The building was later remodeled in 1906.
Wayman Chapel continued to be a leader in its conference. It hosted a Sunday school convention in 1908 bringing in hundreds of delegates throughout Texas and Mexico to Temple.
The congregation flourished. By the early 1920s, the congregation had outgrown its original building as members began planning for a new building. The new building, still in use, was completed in 1927.
Reflecting the congregation’s tradition of supporting education, members opened their building during segregation to serve as a school and later a day care center.
In early 1952, the church was the site of meetings to launch a citywide drive to recreate a hospital to serve blacks during segregation. The result was opening of the Cora Anderson Negro Hospital.
Throughout its history, Wayman Chapel has maintained a sense of community and provided citizens with a place to express their demands for civil rights.
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 MLK Jr. Drive
Eighth Street Baptist was originally named Saint Love All Baptist Church.
Beginning in 1882, the church served black railroad workers. It was located on East Avenue E and 12th streets until 1905; then it moved to its present location. In 1911, the church was formally renamed Eighth Street Baptist Church, a member of the American Baptist denomination.
Some detractors called it “a silk stocking” church because its membership was comprised of educated professionals. However, that nickname belied the church’s influence in the city, despite growing prejudice and Jim Crow rule. Saint Love All had gained a solid toehold in the city, attracting members from all economic strata — doctors, lawyers, business owners, teachers, railways workers and laborers.
By 1905, the congregation moved into its present building, distinguished by a towering steeple.
Renovations followed in 1911, when the congregation’s name was formally changed from Saint Love All to Eighth Street Baptist. By 1930, the steeple was removed, the exterior was bricked, and a basement and roof garden were added.
Over the years, the church weathered economic hardships and changes in worship in addition to equal rights. Members launched outreach projects such as Meals on Wheels, ministries to the home-bound and elderly, youth programs and Bible studies.