The Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy is set to unveil its newly renovated campus Wednesday during an event that will honor its past, present and future.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said the program, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature graduates — including Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene, Linell Davis and Sonjanette Crossley — from when the campus served as a segregated high school.
“We’re really excited after talking to folks who are on the program,” Ott said. “Joe Greene is going to talk about the ‘Dunbar experience’ … and I think it’s going to bring a lot of people out, who maybe haven’t been out in a while, and will reconnect a lot of people to the district.”
When community members arrive at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J, on Wednesday, they will be welcomed by permanent graphics in the foyer that depict the campus’ decades of history — a project that Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the district was particularly excited to get creative with.
“This area is really going to be a pretty cool focal point, because we’re really paying homage to the history of Meridith-Dunbar,” he said. “There’s going to be a (graphic) on one of the walls where kids can give Joe Greene a high five, and then another wall with a timeline of the campus’ history ... from when it opened in the ’50s all the way through 2021. It’s going to be really nice.”
Boyd noted how Temple ISD continuously relied on the help of alumni in order to best paint a picture of extensive history of the campus once called Dunbar High School.
“There were a number of folks in town, who are alumni, that had photos and information of the campus that they shared to help with that research,” he said. “So we had a number of people who were involved in that process who had a historical tie to the campus.”
Following the program, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the rest of the campus’ grounds through self-guided tours, and Boyd is looking forward to watching how the local community reacts to the $9.3 million in improvements — a project that American Constructors, a Cedar Park-based construction company, began in March 2020.
“The original infrastructure was built in the ’50s and has surpassed its life cycle. That infrastructure either doesn’t exist anymore or doesn’t exist in a format that it needs to be in for today’s world,” Boyd said. “So a lot of money on this building was spent for improvements below the floor and above the ceiling. It’s the stuff that you don’t necessarily notice but something you have to do to make it right.”
During the 14-month construction period, Boyd said enhancements largely included replacing deteriorating water piping and sewer service, repairing the foundation, improving Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, adding air conditioning to rooms, covering exposed brick with sheetrock, and installing new flooring and ceiling tiles.
“They’ve done a masterful job of making (the campus) look like new, so I’m personally all excited for Wednesday,” Boyd said.
Although renovating the buildings presented more challenges than expected, the assistant superintendent emphasized how Temple ISD understood the importance of preserving a historical building such as the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
“When you start moving walls, you have to deal with old plumbing, electrical and windows that have asbestos in them and so forth. It’s a big effort and it’s a major commitment,” he said. “A lot of times people will say, ‘it doesn’t make sense to renovate when you can build a new building.’ But this campus has such a historical tie to the city that it was not an option. We knew we needed to invest in (the campus) and bring it up to standards, but that we needed to keep the thing historical.”
Ott agreed.
“People wanted to see Meridith-Dunbar renovated, relevant and preserved,” he said.