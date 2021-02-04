Although Kathy Clark Jones retired from AdventHealth in December, the area nurse still dedicated time to combat COVID-19 at the Bell County Expo Center — a facility that began administering second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine on Wednesday.
Clark, who was with AdventHealth for 43 years, told the Telegram how the newly implemented drive-through vaccination center, which continued to treat people on Thursday after vaccinating 555 people on Wednesday, started to find a rhythm hours into operation.
“We’ve gotten ourselves into a groove now, and I think we’re even ready to see more,” she said. “Everybody is telling us that they’re appreciative as they’re rolling down their windows … so it means so much to us.”
Clark also emphasized how it was a welcome sight to see hundreds of vehicles arrive at the Expo Center on Wednesday.
“We see so many COVID-19 hospitalizations working on the hospital end, and vaccinations are (a step) to not having to fill those hospital beds with patients,” she said. “I’m telling people as I’m giving them their second dose that they need to remember to mask and distance for at least two more weeks.”
Dr. Taylor Ratcliff, a Baylor Scott & White emergency medicine physician, noted how face coverings and other safety procedures are still necessary for people after building their immunity.
“We’re going to have to continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our national public health colleagues,” Ratcliff said on Wednesday. “I think they’ll look at national numbers, local numbers and state numbers before telling us when we can begin to deescalate some of these personal protection equipment (measures).”
Appointments required
With some individuals arriving at the Bell County Expo Center without a scheduled appointment, Bell County Judge David Blackburn stressed that people need to adhere to the proper booking procedures moving forward.
“You absolutely need an appointment for the second dose, just like you did with the first dose … so please do not show up without an appointment,” Blackburn said.
Individuals can reach Bell County’s online booking, waitlist and volunteer websites through a link at tdtnews.com/coronavirus/.
Central Texas VA
On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it had administered 1 million doses to its veterans and health care workers. COVID-19 inoculations that are now being tracked online by each facility.
“In addition to administering 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the VA has begun publishing the number of veterans who have received Pfizer, BioNTech or Moderna vaccines at each facility across its enterprise,” Acting VA Secretary Dat Tran said in a news release. “The number of doses administered to veterans at each facility will be updated daily on the VA COVID-19 National Summary website.”
This newly implemented dashboard showed that 4,394 first doses and 217 second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to veterans at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
William Negron, a spokesman for the Central Texas Health Veterans Health Care System, said that the most common side effects for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have been injection site pain, fatigue and headaches.
“Any side effects usually disappear within 48 hours,” he said.
The VA website said they will be contacting veterans eligible for a vaccination, and encouraged individuals to refer to its COVID-19 vaccine webpage — linked to at tdtnews.com/coronavirus/ — for information.