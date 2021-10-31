BELTON — Salado strays now will have a place to stay after an agreement between the village and Bell County.
The paperwork approved last week officially put in writing an agreement that officials in the two entities have been working off of for months, allowing the village to drop off strays at the county’s animal shelter. Commissioners approved the agreement but showed opposition toward expanding the services they provide.
Cpt. Don Adams of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said the agreement was similar to those the county has with other cities, except for Temple, Harker Heights and Killeen, all of which have their own animal services departments.
While the agreement involves holding these animals, at a charge of $60 per impounded animal, Adams said the village has expressed interest in expanding the services provided by the county.
“This is a standard agreement with all of the cities. Basically the city is asking us to hold an animal that they impound,” he said. “The city of Salado would like for the county to do their animal control, but under the current rules that the court has established we don’t do that.”
The only help the county currently provides, Adams said, is going out to deal with aggressive animals if there is a need.
Adams said a possible agreement for the county to take over animal services in Salado would require an amendment to the agreement in the future, following a proposal by the village. He pointed out that this sort of animal services work is not something currently done by the shelter.
To take over these services would require the county to invest in additional manpower and equipment.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area, said he didn’t think the county should take over the entire animal services of the village.
“What the village would like is for us to be their entire animal control facility,” Whitson said. “We don’t do that for anyone else and I don’t think we want to be in the business of doing that.”
The agreement to house the animals is a yearly contract that will last from Oct. 1 of this year to Sept. 31, 2022.