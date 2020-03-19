Automated phone calls that provided COVID-19 information to Temple residents Thursday are part of the city’s CodeRed alert system.
Residents heard the voice of Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons, who talked about what the city was doing in response to the coronavirus. Simmons also talked about what the county has communicated in its disaster declaration related to COVID-19.
Simmons said the city plans to continue using the system to update residents on the coronavirus.
“We want to communicate important information with every segment of our population, including seniors and those who don’t have access to the internet,” Simmons said. “We plan on continuing to use this system to communicate important updates on the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation as we receive them.”
Simmons was hired by the city in September and previously worked as a television reporter in Georgia, Florida and Virginia.
The city’s system includes all registered landlines in the city in addition to the cellphone numbers and emails of residents who have signed up for the alerts.
City officials decided to stop the calls at about 2 p.m. after problems with the system were reported by those at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Simmons said the hospital saw calls flood their switchboard, causing some calls to have trouble getting through.
Simmons said the city is talking with the hospital to find out how they can prevent any problems going forward.
Residents interested in signing up for the CodeRed system on their emails or cellphones can visit http://bit.ly/codered_ctcog.