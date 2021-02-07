JARRELL — Jarrell Independent School District trustees on Wednesday called for a $113.3 million bond election that includes a new elementary school and expansion of the middle and high school campuses.
The north Williamson County city is booming as there are plans to build 7,000 new homes by 2023, the Jarrell Economic Development Corp. said.
Voters will consider two bond propositions on May 1.
Proposition A, totaling $111.6 million, calls for a new elementary school, middle school and high school expansion, technology infrastructure upgrades, security and safety improvements, new buses, expansion of the district transportation facility, land for future campuses, athletic facilities improvement and renovations to preserve the district’s 1916 historic building for a future use.
Proposition B, totaling $1.7 million, would allow for the expansion and improvements to the district stadium, including 995 new visitor seats, new restrooms, sidewalks and improvements for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
The proposals resulted from recommendations developed by the district Facilities Planning Committee, composed of parents, community members, business owners and staff.
Jarrell’s student population — which was about 2,100 in 2019-20 — is expected to boom within a few years, according to demographic data.
The district expects to add nearly 400 students before the start of the next school year in fall 2021. An additional 500 students are expected to by fall 2022, the district said in a news release.
Due to rapid growth, Igo Elementary — the district’s second elementary campus that opened in fall 2019 — is expected to be over capacity next school year and Jarrell Elementary will exceed its capacity in the 2022-23 school year, the news release said.
Jarrell ISD is projected to exceed 4,500 students within the next five years, according to Templeton Demographics.
“The Facilities Planning Committee used this demographic data, along with a variety of other relevant information, like school capacities, aging conditions, district finances and bonding capacity to develop their recommended bond package,” the district said in a news release. “The total of both propositions is $113,370,000 and, if approved, would not result in a tax rate increase. This is possible due to the rapid growth in the community, paying off previous bonds early, and refinancing for better interest rates.”
However, due to new state law, all school district bond propositions are required to include the text: “This is a property tax increase,” even if there is no expected increase to the school district tax rate.
Early voting in the bond election will be held April 19-27. The last day to register to vote in the election is April 1.
For information, visit the Williamson County Election webpage at https://www.wilco.org/Departments/Elections.