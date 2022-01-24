Two Temple road closures have been delayed, the city announced Monday.
A portion of Birdcreek Drive, between Las Cienega Boulevard and Brooklawn Drive, scheduled to close to through traffic on Jan 17 started Monday instead because of inclement weather last week and material delivery delays.
The projected reopening date is now March 25, the city said in a news release.
The work is part of the ongoing Bird Creek interceptor sanitary sewer project to install a new sanitary sewer and manholes in the roadway.
Detours will direct traffic around the closure. Local traffic access will be maintained in the area, including access to the cul-de-sacs at El Capitan Drive and Daniels Drive.
The extended closure of a downtown street was delayed a day, the city said.
Due to inclement weather, the Fourth Street partial road closure will begin Tuesday instead.
The Fourth Street partial road closure will be extended through the Ave. A intersection for utility relocation. The three-day closure is related to parking garage construction in downtown Temple.
The Central Avenue partial road closure will not be impacted.
Detours will be implemented in the area, and access will be maintained to businesses. Drivers should use caution and pay attention to all traffic control devices, the city said.