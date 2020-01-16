KILLEEN — A woman died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday, the Killeen Police Department said.
At about 10:29 p.m. Wednesday, a Killeen police officer came across a vehicle crash near the 8200 block of East Trimmier Road and discovered an unconscious woman behind the wheel.
Christina Marie Nowacki, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:22 p.m., according to a news release.
Nowacki was travelling in a 2019 Chevrolet Sonic south on East Trimmier Road when she left the roadway on the west side of Trimmier and struck a tree, the release said.
The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.