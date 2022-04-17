BELTON — To be the cat’s meow was the goal of 130 exhibitors in the two-day Cat Fanciers’ Association show that ended Sunday in the Assembly Hall of the Bell County Expo Center.
Jim Rogers of Stephenville, show manager, said it was a combined event for North Texas Cat Club, and Show and Tell Cat Club. The CFA is the largest registry of pedigreed cats in the world, he said.
Ten judges — five on Saturday and five on Sunday — evaluated about 215 felines.
“There is a breed standard for each breed, and they are judged according to that standard,” he said.
Paula Noble of Mesquite, also a show manager, said the cats were being scored for other regional and national events.
“We have exhibitors from all over the country,” she said. “We’re Region 3, the Gulf Shore Region.”
“It’s been an exceptional show, in that we’re coming in on the back side of COVID,” she said. “There haven’t been very many big shows. Our cat limit was 225 and we got 215.”
A cat show in Kansas last weekend had only 85 cats, she said.
Donna Hinton of Hempstead brought one kitten to the show: Coty, a 6-month-old Maine Coon kitten.
“Today he got two Best Kittens and a second Best Kitten, and we’ve got two more judgings left,” she said.
She raised Maine Coon cats for about 25 years, she said, and retired about seven years ago.
“When I lost my last Maine Coon in January, I had to get another one,” she said.
It turns out the cat that died was this kitten’s great-great-grandfather, she said.
“They’re easier to show than horses,” she said of cats. “I used to show horses. It’s gotten real expensive. It’s easier to travel with a cat than a horse. You can fly with them.”
The standards vary for each breed of cat, she said, and include such things as color patterns.
“In our breed, it’s a lot more on structure,” she said. “The Maine Coon is supposed to be a heavy-boned, long-bodied cat.”
When she takes him out of his cage and strokes him, she said, anyone can see the difference, for example, from a Persian cat.
“You see he’s got length of body,” she said. “They want to make sure the legs are proportionate. It’s all in the balance. There’s got to be a balance.”
How kittens do at a show can be unpredictable, she said.
“They may be on one week and hit a growth spurt and be off a little bit next week,” she said. “He’s pretty well-balanced. It shows with our results.”
Since this show had 10 judges, she said, the cat owners had to view it like 10 different shows, “because each judge does their own thing.”
So far, she said, Coty had been in eight rings and made all the top 10 finals. If he could make that rating before the last two judges, she said, he’d have a chance at being the highest scoring kitten in the show.
“And that’s hard to do, unless you have a really super cat that’s on,” she said.