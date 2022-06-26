Temple continued to grow this month as the City Council initially approved the annexation of more than 50 acres.
The tract in northwest Temple had the first reading of its voluntary annexation request approved 4-0 by the Council at their June 16 meeting. Councilwoman Jessica Walker was absent.
Officials said the tract is at 7450 Little Mexico Road, just north of the city’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Six landowners of the property requested its annexation earlier this year in March and April.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said about 10 acres of the land will be set aside for housing due to a 2008 pre-annexation agreement between the city and the landowner.
“The proposal is for two, five-acre, presumably residential lots,” Chandler said. “They should not be an issue in terms of proximity to the airport. As opposed to 100 different rooftops, we are talking about two at this point.”
The Council also approved the first reading of a rezoning request for a tract in northern Temple.
The 3.8-acre tract, at 906 N. 31st St., is currently zoned for both general retail and commercial uses. The developer wants to use the land for a warehouse, and is rezoning the land to planned development commercial.
“Because of its strategic location along the 31st Street corridor, near the high school and near the reinvestment zone and its improvements there, we have asked the applicant to do a planned development district instead of straight commercial,” Chandler said.
Officials said the new warehouse will include three properties, each about 11,250 square feet, as well as outdoor storage to the rear.
With the land located just north of Temple High School, officials worked with the developer on certain landscaping and building requirements. The property also will include a sidewalk in the front for further pedestrian access along the road.
Councilwoman Susan Long said she was happy with how much work the applicant was putting into beautifying the area.
“This is not the most beautiful area, but our goal is to beautify it as we go along,” Long said. “We are grateful for the applicant working with (the city) to do the planned development.”
A second reading of the two items is expected to be voted on at the City Council’s next meeting at 5 p.m. July 7 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.