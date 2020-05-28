The Belton Education Enrichment Foundation awarded more than $246,000 in scholarships to Belton ISD seniors through a virtual ceremony.
“The partnership that exists between BISD and BEEF is all about the success of our kids,” Ben Smith, Belton High’s principal, said during the ceremony last Thursday. “We are so very thankful for all that the Belton Education Enrichment Foundation has done for our students and our schools.”
Although Smith would have preferred to have held this celebration in person, he was still grateful to have an online platform available to celebrate Belton ISD students.
“We are very proud of you and excited to see your continued success beyond high school. (This celebration) recognizes some pretty amazing kids who have worked really hard to earn some financial support in college,” Smith said.
Belton High and Belton New Tech @ Waskow had 130 students receive scholarships from BEEF — scholarships where 100 percent of the funding comes from private donors.
“Our donors recognize the impact they make by investing in Belton students with scholarships,” Allyn Testroet, BEEF’s board president, said. “Even with the challenges presented with a pandemic, their generous support continued. We are grateful for their partnership.”
Testroet said BEEF has served to enhance the quality of education for every student within Belton ISD since it was founded in 1992 by Belton ISD alumni.
“BEEF provides teacher grants, scholarships and other programs to support economically disadvantaged students. BEEF has 32 members on the board of directors and these volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the year to engage the community in support of our mission” Testroet said.
Randy Pittenger — the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president and former longtime school board member — was happy to have helped contribute to that very mission.
“(The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce) awards two $1,000 scholarships … One to a general studies student and one to a CTE student, who are continuing in that track to further their education,” he said.
Pittenger extended his praise to Belton ISD’s graduating seniors for what they have overcome during the past few months.
“You have overcome and done great things. We are proud of you,” Pittenger said. “We love Belton and we know wherever you go and whatever you do, you’ll always be a Belton Tiger.”