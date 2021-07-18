The Love of Christ Food Pantry may soon outgrow its current location at 2000 Airport Road, said A.C. Blunt, director, during a Sunday afternoon open house celebrating 30 years of service.
“We are feeling the pain and we are looking for solutions to the problem,” he said.
The nonprofit was started in July 1991 by three churches, Northside Church of Christ, Western Hills Church of Christ and Avenue T Church of Christ. Western Hills had the building, he said, and the churches started giving out food and clothing.
Blunt has been the director for about 12 years.
“I’m kind of what I consider the third generation,” Blunt said. “We want to be able to pass it on to the next generation.”
There have been a lot of changes in the history of the pantry and during his tenure, Blunt said. For example, they used to give out 70 sacks of groceries per week.
“Now we’re giving out around 430 sacks of groceries,” he said.
The number of people served has recently increased, Blunt said. In 2019 about 8,500 families in Bell County were served. In 2020, the pantry gave food and clothing to about 11,500 families.
Some of the changes came about because of COVID-19, he said. The pantry used to have classes on financial management and nutritional cooking. COVID-19 halted that, and the pantry also had to modify the building, he said.
“There have been a lot of changes,” Blunt said. “Most of them are good.”
Until five years ago, the pantry only gave out food and clothing on Thursday mornings. The decision was made to add a Wednesday night dispensation.
The pantry staff knew there were people who worked during the day, Blunt said, and people who could more easily get help with a ride after working hours. The pantry is now serving about 90 families every Wednesday night, he said.
“We ask people to bring an identification card,” Blunt said. “We get all kinds of people that come. We’ll help whoever we can. We try to feed the people in Bell County.”
The pantry buys food from the Central Texas Food Bank. It also gets donations from Walmart Distribution Center, H-E-B, Performance Food Group and others, he said. Local produce growers also contribute, he said.
“People see the need, they have extra, we give it to our clients,” Blunt said.
According to Feeding America, he said, one out of four children and one out of five adults in Bell County have food insecurity.
“Are we going to do away with hunger?” Blunt said. “No, but we can make a difference.”
Dorothy Porter of Temple, one of many volunteers on hand for the open house, said she’s been with the pantry since the beginning.
“I have mopped floors, washed clothes,” she said. “I worked in the food department. I’ve been all over. I’ve delivered food. I feel like I’m so blessed to be able to help people.”
She’s one of four volunteers who were here at the beginning, she said. She likes working in the clothing department, where she can socialize with the people.
Dana Tuck of Temple volunteers in the warehouse.
“Every week we get produce in bulk,” she said. “We take that and break it down into smaller bags.”
She also does quality control on the outgoing sacks of groceries. And she monitors the hygiene room, where she said there is a big demand for diapers and wipes.
Part of the pantry’s overall plan, she said, was “as some of our older members can’t continue that we would have younger members coming in to kind of carry the torch.”