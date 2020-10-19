The Belton Independent School District earned a perfect score and “Superior Achievement” rating on an annual fiscal accountability review by the Texas Education Agency.
This is the ninth year in a row the district has achieved a 100 on the review.
Jennifer Land, Belton ISD chief financial officer, on Monday evening told the school board about the results from the 2020 School Financial Accountability Rating System Report
The rating is based on data from the 2018-19 school year, according to the district.
It evaluates districts on 14 indicators. Those include the findings of external auditors, cash on hand, debt and staffing levels.
Districts are scored on a 100-point scale.
“This is a recognition we, as a board, are really proud of,” board President Suzanne McDonald said. “Local property owners invest in Belton ISD with their tax dollars, and it feels good to know that the district is providing a great education for students at a great value for taxpayers.”